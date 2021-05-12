Christine Bobrowski
June 24, 1949 — May 1, 2021
LAKE STATION, IN — Christine Bobrowski, 71, formerly of Lake Station, IN, passed away in Santa Rosa, CA, with family by her side on May 1, 2021.
She was born in Gary, IN, on June 24, 1949, to Anthony and Barbara Bobrowski, the oldest of seven children.
Christine was a former member of Saint Francis Xavier Church, where she was active in The Ladies Sodality, a teacher's aide in the religious education program and a member of the choir. She loved singing and had the voice of an angel. Christine graduated from Edison Senior High School, class of 1969.
In 2018, upon her mother's passing, she moved to Santa Rosa, CA, to live with her sister. She was a member of Holy Spirit Church and attended Catholic Charities Senior Club where she enjoyed art, music, dancing and socializing with her new friends and a loving staff that made each day special.
Christine is preceded in death by her loving parents, Anthony and Barbara Bobrowski. She is survived by her siblings: Toni Marie Kurtis, of Valparaiso, Patricia (John Gray) Twilla, of Valparaiso, Sharon (George) Campbell, of Peoria, AZ, David (Cristina) Bobrowski, of Valparaiso, Judith (Edward) Mattingly, of Santa Rosa, CA, and Barbara Lee (Edward) Ervin, of Peoria, AZ. "Auntie Christine" leaves behind many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews — all of whom she loved dearly, and they will forever hold her close in their hearts.
Family and friends may gather at REES FUNERAL HOME, HOBART CHAPEL, 600 W. Old Ridge Road, Hobart on Friday, May 14, 2021, from 2:00-8:00 PM with a Rosary service at 6:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at 10:00 AM from St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 2447 Putnam St., Lake Station, with Father David Kime officiating. Prayers will be said at the funeral home prior to the Mass at 9:30 AM. At rest in Calvary Cemetery.
