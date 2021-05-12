Christine Bobrowski

June 24, 1949 — May 1, 2021

LAKE STATION, IN — Christine Bobrowski, 71, formerly of Lake Station, IN, passed away in Santa Rosa, CA, with family by her side on May 1, 2021.

She was born in Gary, IN, on June 24, 1949, to Anthony and Barbara Bobrowski, the oldest of seven children.

Christine was a former member of Saint Francis Xavier Church, where she was active in The Ladies Sodality, a teacher's aide in the religious education program and a member of the choir. She loved singing and had the voice of an angel. Christine graduated from Edison Senior High School, class of 1969.

In 2018, upon her mother's passing, she moved to Santa Rosa, CA, to live with her sister. She was a member of Holy Spirit Church and attended Catholic Charities Senior Club where she enjoyed art, music, dancing and socializing with her new friends and a loving staff that made each day special.