Christine Cermak (nee Webb)

EAST SIDE, IL - Christine Cermak (nee Webb), age 88, late of the East Side, passed away September 5, 2021.

Beloved wife of the late Leonard; loving mother of: Patricia (late Lawrence) Benedict, late Gregory (Roberta) Cermak, Beverly (late Peter) Rangel, late John (Marge) Cermak and the late Michael Cermak. Devoted grandmother of seven; and cherished great-grandmother of seven.

Visitation, Thursday, September 9, 2021 from 2:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral services Friday, September 10, 2021 10:00 a.m. prayers from ELMWOOD CHAPEL, 11200 S. Ewing Ave., Chicago to Our Lady of Nazareth Parish (Annunciata Church). Mass 10:30 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. 773-731-2749 www.elmwoodchapel.com.