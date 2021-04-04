HAMMOND, IN - Christine "Chris" Mudy, nee Tokarz, age 72, of Hammond, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, March 28, 2021. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, John; one daughter, Tina Mudy; one son, Brian Mudy; sister, Mary Ann (Bruce) Dian; brother, Robert "Bob" (Liz) Tokarz; two brothers in law: Thomas Mudy, and Joseph (Sue) Mudy; nephews: Adam (Brittany) Dian, and Justin Dian; one great-nephew, Cole Dian. Preceded in death by her parents: Edward and Josephine (nee Wozniak) Tokarz; and brother, Terrence "Terry" (Susan) Tokarz.

Memorial Service Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. at the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 4404 Cameron Avenue, Hammond (5 blocks W. of Calumet, 1 block N. of Gostlin), 12 Noon Memorial Mass at St. Casimir Church, with Rev. Eduardo Malagon Officiating. Private Interment of cremains at Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorial Visitation on Tuesday morning from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home. (MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL BE REQUIRED AT THE FUNERAL HOME AND IN CHURCH)

Chris was a lifelong Hammond resident. She was a graduate of St. Casimir Grade School, class of 1962, and a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School, class of 1966. Chris was a former Cage Cashier at the Horseshoe Casino. She was a lifetime member of St. Casimir Parish, and a former member of the St. Casimir Our Lady of Fatima Sodality. Chris enjoyed her casino trips, going to Las Vegas, and especially enjoyed her Thanksgiving Holiday with her family.