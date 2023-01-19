MUNSTER - Christine Georgacakes, Presbytera, age 91, of Munster, passed away with her loving family at her side.

Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Reverend Peter Georgacakes; and her parents, Catherine and Constantine Mavrikos. She is survived by her loving son, John (Denise) Georgacakes; loving daughter, Catherine "Becka" (late George) Brousalis; two grandchildren: Peter (Heather) Brousalis, Leah Brousalis; cousins, nieces, nephews, and Godchildren.

She touched many lives in this community and was an honorary "Yiayia" to more than just her own grandchildren. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She will be dearly missed by her loving family, including our St. Demetrios community where she served as a one-of-a-kind Presbytera.

Visitation will be held on Friday, January 20, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church followed by the Funeral service at 10:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 7021 Hohman Avenue, Hammond, IN, 46324.

