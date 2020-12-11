Christine Herrera, 50, passed away on December 5, 2020. Christina is survived by her spouse, Ramon Vargas Sr; three children, Ramon Vargas Jr. (Jasmine), Adrian Vargas Sr. (Deanna) and Vanessa Vargas (Andrew); siblings, Lisa M. Herrera and John Herrera Sr. (Julie); her nine grandchildren: Marivell, Javier, Adrian Jr., Arian, Ezriel, Xander, Arion, Aurora and Cristin Vargas; her three nephews, Ramon, Alfredo and John Jr. Herrera; and her six nieces: Zabrina, Angelica, Allyssa, Elizabeth, Mariah and Julissa. Preceded in death by her parents, Adela H. Perez and John Herrera Jr., maternal grandparents, Ramon and Flora Herrera; and paternal grandparents, John Herrera Sr. and Lupe Garcia.