Dec. 16, 1947 - Dec. 15, 2022
Christine Jean (Kiupelis) Huffman was born December 16, 1947 and passed away one day before her 75th birthday.
She is survived my her husband of 50 years Robert (Bob) Huffman. She was predeceased by her parents Charles and Dorothy (Zagorac) Kiupelis.
Chris grew up on the far south side of Chicago in a neighborhood known as "Slag Valley." She was a graduate of Bowen High School. She lived in Munster for nearly 50 years. She was a loyal fan of the Chicago Bears and never missed a game throughout all the bad years as well as the good one. Chris was a lover of all animals, especially cats with whom she shared almost all of her life.
In lieu of flowers friends may make a donation to Humane Indiana in her name.
Memorial services will be private.