Christine L. Kucer

SCHERERVILLE, IN — Christine L. Kucer age 59 of Schererville, formerly of Hammond, passed away with her loving daughter by her side on Monday November 1, 2021. She is survived by her daughter Jessica Kucer; grandchildren: McKale and Cadence Moore; sister Lisa (Don) Curtis; niece Bailey (Vin) Molina, great-niece Freya; and by her great nephews Roman and Atlas.

Christine was preceded in death by her parents James and Joyce Kucer, siblings Kathleen and Gregory, grandson Kodi, and by her nephew Kyle.

Friends may meet with the family on Saturday November 6, 2021, from 2:00-5:00 p.m. at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. 45th Avenue (Glen Park Ave.) in Griffith.

Christine worked in the Calumet Region Girl Scout's office in Highland, and she was a former Girl Scout leader. She loved spending time with her family and cheering on her grandchildren while attending their sporting events.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family.

For information, please call WHITE FUNERAL HOME at (219) 924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com.