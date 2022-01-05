July 11, 1947 - Dec. 23, 2021
CHICAGO, IL - Christine Lotesto was born on July 11, 1947 in Chicago, Illinois to Joseph and Caroline (nee Ochwat) Brill. She died unexpectedly, yet peacefully, on her couch at home on Thursday, December 23, 2021.
Christine graduated from Chicago Vocational High School (CVS) in 1965 and gave birth to her "pride and joy," Christopher, in 1969. She began her career in magazine publishing as a circulation clerk and worked her way up to executive assistant to the publisher before semi-retiring in 2009. Christine couldn't sit still, of course, and began a part-time job working for the Lake County Indiana government energy assistance program, before going full-time six months later. She FINALLY made up her mind that she would retire on her 75th birthday but she was called by God, we believe, for something much greater.
While Christine loved working with, and helping people, she loved spending time with family the most, and always felt her greatest achievement was being a mother - and she was a great one!
Christine is survived by her son, Christopher (Jen) Lotesto, her four legged "son," Sully and grandkitties Griffey and Piper, her sister Rose Ann Bugajski, nephews, Michael and Scott Wasielewski, great-niece, Lauren, great nephew, Scotty, and the entire Lotesto/Chemers/DeBoer clan.
Mom, we all love you to the moon and back, you'll be in our hearts and minds every day.
Visitation from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Saturday, January 8, 2022 at ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11300 W. 97th Lane (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th LN.) , St. John, Indiana where the funeral service will be held at 5:00 p.m. If you are unable to attend in person, please join us virtually for the service at 5:00 p.m. Join Zoom Meeting
Meeting ID: 685 898 1139 ; Passcode: EF4Vys
Funeral information and condolences www.elmwoodchapel.com or (219) 365-3474.