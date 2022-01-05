Christine Lotesto

Christine graduated from Chicago Vocational High School (CVS) in 1965 and gave birth to her "pride and joy," Christopher, in 1969. She began her career in magazine publishing as a circulation clerk and worked her way up to executive assistant to the publisher before semi-retiring in 2009. Christine couldn't sit still, of course, and began a part-time job working for the Lake County Indiana government energy assistance program, before going full-time six months later. She FINALLY made up her mind that she would retire on her 75th birthday but she was called by God, we believe, for something much greater.