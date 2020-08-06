You have permission to edit this article.
VALPARAISO, IN — Christine Louise Quinn, 57, of Valparaiso, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020. She was born April 30, 1963, in Big Rapids, MI, the daughter of William Robert and Violet Mary (Stager) Buss. On August 15, 1992, in Pentwater, MI, she married James Quinn, who preceded her in death September 3, 2018. Christine was a U.S. Air Force veteran and was a director with the U.S. Labor Department.

Surviving are her parents, William and Violet Buss of Ludington, MI; four stepchildren, Erin Newman, of Pennsylvania, and Brett (Jessica) Quinn, of Massachusetts; stepgrandchildren; a brother, Robert (Jodie) Buss, of Shelby, MI; sisters, Michelle (Robert) Madsen and JohAnne (Timothy) Davey, both of Ludington, MI; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

There will be no services at this time. BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements. wwwbartholomewnewhard.com

