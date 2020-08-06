VALPARAISO, IN — Christine Louise Quinn, 57, of Valparaiso, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020. She was born April 30, 1963, in Big Rapids, MI, the daughter of William Robert and Violet Mary (Stager) Buss. On August 15, 1992, in Pentwater, MI, she married James Quinn, who preceded her in death September 3, 2018. Christine was a U.S. Air Force veteran and was a director with the U.S. Labor Department.