VALPARAISO, IN — Christine M. Ketchum (nee Gozdecki), 65, passed away on Sunday, December 27, 2020. She is survived by her loving children, Amy and Donnie Ketchum; sister, Peggy (Rich) Kobe; niece, Allison, and nephew, Eric; sister, Patty (Mark) Smith; and beloved furbaby, Remy; as well as many dear friends. Preceded in death by her devoted husband, Donald, and parents, Edward and Rae Jean.

Christine was a lifelong resident of the Region, ultimately making her home in Valparaiso. She graduated from Bishop Noll, and then continued on to earn her bachelor's degree from Purdue University and her master's degree from Purdue Cal — and remained a true Boilermaker for all of her days.

Christine worked in finance and accounting at ArcelorMittal for nearly 40 years. She loved her work nearly as much as she loved to travel. She will always be known for her positivity and her loving, kind smile and she often gave back to her community, participating in blood drives whenever able. She enjoyed spending time at St. Agnes Day Services Center, and will be missed by many friends and caregivers there. Above all else, she loved her family, and never missed an opportunity to support her husband and children in whatever they were involved in. She will be truly missed.