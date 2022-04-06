May 26, 1964 - April 3, 2022

CROWN POINT, IN - Christine M. Myers (nee Igielski), age 57, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022.

Christine is survived by her husband of 42 years, Mark Myers; eight children: Jeremy (Gracie) Myers, Katie Myers, Robert (Maggie) Myers, Tommy Myers, Sarah (Blake) Bryan, Quentin (Felicia) Myers, Mark (Megenn) Myers, Melinda Myers; 15 grandchildren; sister-in-law, Carol (Ron) Kowalski; one niece and one nephew.

Christine was preceded in death by her parents: Robert and Pauline Igielski; sister-in-law, Pam (Dale) Myers; parent-in-laws: Neil and Lois Myers. Christine was a devout member of St. Matthias Catholic Church for 30 years. She was an avid reader, loved crossword and jigsaw puzzles, and loved all things Christmas related. Christine worked at the Southlake YMCA for over 20 years and was an active member of the community. She was her childrens' biggest cheerleader and loved to share all of their accomplishments.

Christine was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, April 8, 2022, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 2:00 PM until the time of funeral service at 5:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Christine's family.

Visit Christine's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.