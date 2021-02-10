 Skip to main content
Christine M. Origel Vasquez

April 9, 1969 — Feb. 6, 2021

PORTAGE, IN — Christine M. Origel Vasquez, born April 9, 1969, of Portage, IN, and Scottsdale, AZ, passed away on February 6, 2021.

She is survived by her parents, Robert and Grace Origel; children, Dominic (Nikki) Vasquez and Jessica (Ryan) Russell; siblings, Bobby and Celena Origel: grandchild, Cyrus Vasquez; and many family members. She is preceded in death by her nephew, Anthony M. Origel.

In lieu of flowers, please donate in her name to where her cats are being well cared for: Safe Haven for Animals, P.O. Box 2282, Scottsdale, AZ, 85252.

