Aug. 20, 1929 - Dec. 20, 2021

FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ - Christine Pranske, 92, of Fountain Hills, AZ, passed away peacefully in her home on December 20, 2021. She was the oldest of three children from Stephen and Vera Pawlowski. Christine was born August 20, 1929 in Calumet City, IL. She was a member of Our Lady of Knock in Calumet City. On January 14, 1951, Christine married Roger Pranske in Cook County, IL. She and Roger moved to Fountain Hills in 1993 where Christine was a member of St. Vincent de Paul, Church of the Ascension, and the Auxiliary - American Legion Post #58.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Stephen and Vera Pawlowski; husband, Roger Pranske and brother, Richard Pawlowski.

Christine is survived by her sister, Barbara Lamski of IN; her cousin, Ray Pawlowski of IN; her daughter, Adrienne Ball of AZ; sons, Paul Pranske of CA and Steve Pranske IN; grandchildren: April Pranske of FL, MAJ Brian Pranske of TX, and Jacki Swanson of IN; nephew, David Lamski of IN.