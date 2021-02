HAMMOND, IN - Christine Walters, 92, of Hammond, IN, passed away Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at her home in Hammond, IN. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at 11:00 AM at New Community Baptist Church 707 169th St. Hammond, IN. Visitation one hour prior to services. Rev. Herman Polk, Officiating. DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements.