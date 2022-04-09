March 14, 1919 - April 5, 2022

CROWN POINT, IN - Christine Zerites (nee Adams), 103, of Crown Point, Indiana, passed away peacefully at St. Anthony Home on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

Christine was born March 14, 1919, in Gary, Indiana to Catherine and Alex Adams. She graduated from Froebel High School. She lost her mother at the age of 10 and took on the role of homemaker and helped raised her younger brother. Christine worked at and retired from US Steel. On September 16, 1951, she married Tony Zerites (retired from the Budd Company) and they enjoyed a long life together in Gary and Crown Point until his passing on Christine's birthday in 2002. Christine was a member of Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral and St. Helen's Philoptohos in Gary/Merrillville, Indiana, and she and Tony were one of the founding families of the Ross Township Food Pantry at the church and volunteered there for over 20 years.

She was also a member of SOAR and the Vivians of the Hobart Elks Lodge #1152. Christine loved to cook and bake. Her sweets were always devoured, especially her chocolate fudge. She was also an award-winning ceramicist and many of her pieces she painted remain in her relatives' homes. She continued to draw, paint and color, even while in the nursing home up until the day she passed. Christine absolutely loved Christmas and her home was always fully decorated, complete with a huge Christmas Day dinner and Greek dancing around her basement.

Christine was preceded in death by her parents and husband; stepfather, William Vagenas; brothers and sisters-in-law: Nick and Dena Adams and Alex and Irene Vagenas; brothers-in-law: George, Jimmie and Andrew Zerites; sisters-in-law: Joyce, Alexandra, and Dorothy Zerites; dear friend and cousin Ann "Tash" Kapotas, and many cousins and friends.

She is survived by her nieces and nephew: Kathy (David) Butterfield of Valparaiso, Christina Zerites and Carrie Zerites of Effingham, IL, and Bill (Pam)Vagenas of Arizona, formerly of Schererville; great-niece, Deena (Ken) Lawley-Dixon of Valparaiso; great-nephew, William Vagenas of Oak Brook Terrace, IL; great-great niece, Evyenia Lawley of Valparaiso; Goddaughters: Chrissy Belessis of Pendleton and Marty Vagenas of Crown Point; dear friends: Joe and Marylee Pollaro of Valparaiso; and many cousins from the Zerites, Heliopoulos, Vagenas, Poulos and Kapotas families in Indiana and Illinois.

Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 DIRECTLY at Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 8000 Madison St., Merrillville, IN 46410 from 10:00 AM until time of Funeral Service at 10:30 AM. Fr. Ted Poteres and Fr. Dimitri Burikas officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Christine's name to the Saints Constantine and Helen Cathedral's Senior Citizens Club.Visit Catherine's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.