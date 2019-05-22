Christopher "Cricker" Smith

IN LOVING MEMORY OF CHRISTOPHER M. SMITH 5-17-87 -- 5-22-15 You told me that your biggest fear was that people would forget about you after you were gone. We will not let that happen! Love,
Dad, Family, & Friends
