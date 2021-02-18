OZARK, AR - Christopher E. Boroughs, 74, passed away suddenly at his home in Ozark, Arkansas on Saturday, February 13, 2021 after a long battle with heart and kidney disease. He was a Christian and member of the First United Methodist Church of Ozark. Boroughs graduated from Highland High School in Highland, Indiana in 1964. He went on to attend Indiana University Northwest before joining the Air Force. Boroughs, a loving husband, father, and grandfather was a decorated Vietnam War Veteran who was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Force Commendation Medal. He was an accomplished outdoorsman; and was on the management team of Fortune 500 companies for over 25 years retiring from Northrop Grumman Shipbuilding in Newport News, Virginia. During his career, he also held the position of Panel Chairman for the Navy's National Shipbuilding Research Program and won the prestigious National Francis Perkins Vanguard Award. Other affiliations were with the VFW, American Legion, Disabled American Veterans, Eagles, NRA, Wounded Warriors, and numerous local and national charities. He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Carole Olson Boroughs; brother Bruce Boroughs, and sister Brooke Boroughs.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Kay Bugg Boroughs, and their five children: Eric Boroughs of Trinidad, California, Jodie and husband Jimmy Duncan of Alma, Arkansas, Jennifer Downey of Glenview, Illinois, Robbie and wife Colleen Bredensteiner of Irvine, California, and Nicole and husband Trevor Hicks of Council Bluffs, Iowa; 18 grandchildren: Fisher and Nesta Boroughs, Ryan and Matthew Thompson, Andrew and Luke Duncan, Henry, Sammy, Libby, Ben, and Luke Downey, Evie and Ian Bredensteiner, and Madisyn, Morgan, Jackson, Zander and Lucas Hicks. Also surviving, brother Timothy and wife Barbara Boroughs of Connecticut; sister Allison Boroughs of Florida; and brother Mark and wife Pam Boroughs of Indiana and many nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19 the family will hold a memorial service at a later date. Cremation arrangements were made under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans, PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301 or secure.dav.org.
