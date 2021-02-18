OZARK, AR - Christopher E. Boroughs, 74, passed away suddenly at his home in Ozark, Arkansas on Saturday, February 13, 2021 after a long battle with heart and kidney disease. He was a Christian and member of the First United Methodist Church of Ozark. Boroughs graduated from Highland High School in Highland, Indiana in 1964. He went on to attend Indiana University Northwest before joining the Air Force. Boroughs, a loving husband, father, and grandfather was a decorated Vietnam War Veteran who was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Force Commendation Medal. He was an accomplished outdoorsman; and was on the management team of Fortune 500 companies for over 25 years retiring from Northrop Grumman Shipbuilding in Newport News, Virginia. During his career, he also held the position of Panel Chairman for the Navy's National Shipbuilding Research Program and won the prestigious National Francis Perkins Vanguard Award. Other affiliations were with the VFW, American Legion, Disabled American Veterans, Eagles, NRA, Wounded Warriors, and numerous local and national charities. He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Carole Olson Boroughs; brother Bruce Boroughs, and sister Brooke Boroughs.