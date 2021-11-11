Christopher Eugene Lawes

Christopher E. Lawes

DYER, IN — Christopher E. Lawes age 65 of Dyer, IN, passed away on Saturday, November 6, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 43 years Lynn; children Hannah (De Wet) Coetzee, Caitlin (Jeff) Sienkiewicz; and Duffy Lawes; grandchildren: Aiden, Tiaan, Isla, Flynn, Declan, and Ali; sister Sharon Lawes; and brother Mack (Judy) Lawes. Chris is preceded in death by his parents William and Katherine Lawes.

Memorial services will be held on Friday November 12, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church located at 525 N. Broad St. in Griffith, IN. Friends may meet with the family on November 12, 2021, from 9:15 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Griffith, IN. Celebration of the Big Guy to follow at the Hammond Mohawk Club located at 440 Calumet Ave. in Hammond, IN.

Chris recently retired as Vice President from Vidimos, Inc. of East Chicago, IN after 30+ years. He was a member of the Hammond Mohawks and a Board Member of the Sheet Metal Workers Local 20 Union. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed riding his Harley Davidsons. Chris especially loved spending time with his family and friends at "Biltmore East" in North Carolina.

For information, please call White Funeral Home at (219) 924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com.