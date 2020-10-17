HOBART, IN - Christopher French, born February 28, 1968 in Gary, IN, passed away peacefully on October 14, 2020. Chris was a 1986 graduate of River Forest High School. He was formerly an HVAC installer with Builders Supply in Crestwood, IL and was a proud member of the Sheet Metal Workers' Local Union No. 73. When Chris was healthy, he enjoyed playing outdoor sports with his friends, loved attending baseball games, and hopelessly rooted for the New York Jets to make it to the Super Bowl. He will be missed by the many friends and family who loved him and knew him well.