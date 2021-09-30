Christopher J. Nicolini

July 14, 1946 — Sep. 27, 2021

MERRILLVILLE, IN — Christopher J. Nicolini, 75, passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease on Monday, September 27, 2021 in Merrillville. He was first born to Thelma V. and Lewis F. Nicolini on July 14, 1946, in Mishawaka.

He was a loving husband to Gail (Marich). He loved his children: Stephanie (Jason) Borem of Brownsburg, IN; Dominic (Kristin) of Lutherville, MD; and Gina (Nick Green) of Noblesville, IN. He was proud Papa to his six grandchildren: Simon and Jude (Brownsburg); Sutton, Campbell, and Quinn (Lutherville); and Ogden (Noblesville). Christopher is survived by Timothy (Mishawaka), Mark (Milwaukee) and sister, Mary (James Schmidt) of Mishawaka.

Christopher graduated from St. Joseph High School. He held a bachelor's in Political Science and a master's in Educational Guidance from Xavier University in Cincinnati. He played four years of football for the Musketeers. Major Nicolini served 22 years in the Army Reserves.

He served the Catholic Diocese of Gary for 43 years, shaping the students of both Andrean High School and most recently Bishop Noll Institute. He was truly a servant of Christ.