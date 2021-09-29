Christopher Jack Sersic

Christopher was born September 21, 1972 in East Chicago, IN to Jack Vincent and Mary Joy (nee Bindas) Sersic. He was a graduate of Gavit High School (1990), where he was a championship swimmer and lettered in multiple sports including Swimming, Baseball and Football. Christopher went on to study at Indiana State University in Terre Haute, IN earning a Bachelor's of Science Degree in Management Information Systems. He went on to serve as an analyst for data and management information systems for the pharmaceutical, insurance and defense fields and industries, including a position as a Project Leader at Eli Lilly and Co. He possessed a brilliant and gifted mind, and he made important contributions in his field on many levels.