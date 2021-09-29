Christopher Jack Sersic
Sep. 21, 1972 — Sep. 24, 2021
HAMMOND, IN — Christopher Jack Sersic, 49 years of age, returned to the arms of our Lord and of his beloved wife Priscilla Holder Sersic on Friday, September 24, 2021.
Christopher was born September 21, 1972 in East Chicago, IN to Jack Vincent and Mary Joy (nee Bindas) Sersic. He was a graduate of Gavit High School (1990), where he was a championship swimmer and lettered in multiple sports including Swimming, Baseball and Football. Christopher went on to study at Indiana State University in Terre Haute, IN earning a Bachelor's of Science Degree in Management Information Systems. He went on to serve as an analyst for data and management information systems for the pharmaceutical, insurance and defense fields and industries, including a position as a Project Leader at Eli Lilly and Co. He possessed a brilliant and gifted mind, and he made important contributions in his field on many levels.
He is preceded in death by his mother and father (Mary Joy and Jack Sersic) and his wife, Priscilla. He leaves as surviving family to cherish his memory his beloved daughter Madeline Sersic; his brother Steven Sersic (Michelle); his beloved niece Eva Sersic; his aunt and uncle Joseph and Gloria Banas of Schererville; and other friends and family by whom he will be so badly missed.
There will be no public services. Internment will be by private ceremony with close family in attendance.
In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that you please consider a donation to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, donate.nami.org. SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME entrusted with services.