Aug. 17, 1965 - Oct. 31, 2022

PORTER, IN - Christopher died earlier this week due to an accident in Crawfordsville, IN. Christopher James Albright was born on August 17, 1965, in Muncie, Indiana to John James Albright and Susan Hilliard Albright. He attended Tipton High School and Indiana State University. Chris was a resident of Ogden Dunes, Indiana. He was employed as a landscaper.

Chris was an avid reader on all subjects, especially those involving history. He loved his family dearly, especially his daughter Courtney Albright and his grandson Karson Garst.

He is survived by his daughter Courtney and grandson Karson both of Tipton, IN; parents Tom and Susan Clouser of Ogden Dunes, IN; siblings Jon (Michelle) Albright of Valparaiso, IN; Courtney Kendall of Lafayette, IN; Heather Rudd of Valparaiso, IN; Brad (Rene) Clouser of Tipton, IN and Paul (Mary) Clouser of Delphi, IN; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Chris shared a particularly close relationship with his Uncle Tim Hilliard from Kouts, IN.

Chris was preceded in death by his father, John James Albright and his grandparents.

A Visitation will be held from noon-2pm on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at the Ogden Dunes Community Church, 116 Hillcrest Dr. Ogden Dunes, IN 46368. Funeral service to begin at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Chris' name to the Ogden Dunes Historical Society, 115 Hillcrest Rd, Ogden Dunes, IN 46368. Private family internment will occur at a later time at Graceland Cemetery, 1505 Morthland Drive, Valparaiso, IN 46383.