Christopher Kalmas

HAMMOND, IN - Christopher "Chris" Kalmas, age 62, of Hammond, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020, at his residence, following a brief battle with lung cancer. He is survived by his brother, Michael (Shelly) Kalmas; nephew, Cameron Kalmas; loving friend for life, Bonnie Luttrell, and her daughter, Kristen Campos; and numerous extended family and many close friends. He is preceded in death by his father, William Kalmas; and his mother, Dolores "Dee" (late Rod) Challman.

A private cremation service was held, and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Chris was a lifelong Hammond resident. He was a graduate of St. Casimir Grade School, Class of 1971, and George Rogers Clark High School, Class of 1975, where he starred in basketball. After high school, he followed his lifelong passion for music that continued throughout his entire life with various bands and musicians, achieving great success. He was a proud uncle to Cameron, and would do anything he could to participate in Cameron's activities. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.