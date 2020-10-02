Christopher Michael Fierek 'Chris' / 'Topher'

LAS VEGAS, NV — With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Christopher Michael Fierek, 45, of Las Vegas, NV, on Sunday, September 27, 2020, after a short battle with cancer. The love of his life, Heather Thomas, of Carmel, CA, was by his side.

He is survived by his parents, Constance and G. Thomas Fierek Sr., of Munster, IN; big sister, Monica (Mark) Decker, of Dyer, IN; brother, Thomas (Lisa) Fierek Jr., of Lowell, IN; uncle, James Fierek Sr., of Sun City, AZ; many cousins, extended family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Stella (Crotty) and Benjamin Fierek, of Grand Rapids, MN; aunt, Lucille (John) Allen, of Lake Forest, IL; aunt, Irene Fierek, of Sun City, AZ; and uncle, William (Janet) Fierek, of Duluth, MN.