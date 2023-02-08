June 24, 1952 - Feb. 4, 2023

MUNSTER - Christopher P. Duray, age 70, of Munster, IN passed away on February 4, 2023. He is survived by his loving wife and high school sweetheart of 48 years: Dorothy (Konechni) Duray; daughter: Kristine (Rob) Piraino; grandchildren: Emilia and Elias; siblings: Louise (George) Cengel, David (Kathy) Duray, Mark (Mimi) Duray, Mary (Bob) Poppen, and Ann (Joseph) Plummer; sister-in-law: Susan (William) Modrak; brother-in-law: Thomas Richards; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents: Andrew and Catherine (Simala) Duray; and in-laws: Albert and Ann (Mihalsky) Konechni, and Theresa Richards.

Christopher was a parishioner and usher of St. Thomas More Church; a 3rd degree Knights of Columbus-Msgr. Weis Council 10596, a member of the FCSLA-Branch 81. From 1987 to 1997 he was the owner/operator of Dunkin Donuts in Whiting, IN. in 1998 he started working for the Indiana Harbor Belt Railroad retiring as a mainline track inspector with 20 years of service. As a hobby he enjoyed building model train layouts including towns and accessories for the enjoyment of family and friends. In warmer weather cruises to Blue Top Drive-In, a car show or driving the region in his 1973 Dodge Challenger brought him happiness.

Visitation with the family will be on Thursday February 9, 2023 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday February 10, 2023 at St. Thomas More Church, 8501 Calumet Ave, Munster, IN at 10:00 a.m. with Fr. Mike Yadron officiating. Interment will follow at St. John-St. Joseph Cemetery, Hammond, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his loving memory to Hospice of the Calumet Area or St. Thomas More School. Please leave condolences at www.burnskish.com.