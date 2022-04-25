Christopher P. Williams

April 29, 1974 - Nov. 18, 2021

HAMMOND - Chris was born in Hammond on April 29, 1974, and passed on November 18, 2021, with his loving girlfriend, Stefanie Bergunder, by his side.

He is preceded in death by both parents, Gene and Ida Williams; brother, Darrin Williams; and sister, Chatty Williams.

Chris is survived by his three children: Christopher, Matthew and Melanie Williams; siblings: Don Williams, Laura (Mike) Zubrik, Sandy Dabrowski, Merryann Williams, Cindy Benavente, Ken (Karen) Williams, Samantha (Doug) Premuda; and many nieces; nephews; and great-nieces and nephews.

There will be a Celebration of Life on his first birthday in heaven on Friday, April 29, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 6612 Kennedy Avenue, Hammond, IN, 46323.