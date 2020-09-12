× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND, IN - Christopher Patai, 62, of Hammond, passed away on September 9, 2020.

He was a big Chicago Bears and Blackhawks fan, and had a passion for fishing and photography.

Christopher was preceded in death by his parents; Charles and Julia Patai, and brother; Chuck Patai.

He is survived by his siblings; Tim Patai, Katherine Patai, Gina (Kevin) Rushing, and Maria Patai, nieces and nephews; Derek, Darcy, Rachael, Adam, Dalell, Alia, Miriam, Leila, Lindsey and Zach.

A private family service will be conducted in Christopher's honor.

Arrangements entrusted to CROWN CREMATION.