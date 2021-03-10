Christopher S. DeRisi

CROWN POINT, IN — Christopher S. DeRisi, 62, passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021.

He is survived by his wife, Stacey; children, Angela (Ryan) Dulla and Danielle (Jake) Lenson, both of Crown Point; grandchildren: Dylan Christopher Cakora, Bo and Layla Dulla and Ann Marie Lenson; brothers, Doug (Mary) and Tom (Gina); and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Ann, and a brother, Dave.

Chris was a retired heavy equipment operator with Local #150 Operating Engineers. He had a love and belief in Christ and had attended Town and Country Christian Church in Winfield.

Cremation will precede memorial services on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Bethel Church, Crown Point, through SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to the Bethel Recovery and Care Ministry. sheetsfuneral.com