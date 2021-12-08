VALPARAISO, IN — Christopher W. Mauck, 34 of Valparaiso, passed away Thursday, December 2, 2021. He was born April 23, 1987 in Valparaiso to Kenneth and Myriam (Duncan) Mauck. Chris graduated from Valparaiso High School in 2005 and was currently working as an operations supervisor for Biomat Grifols. Chris loved traveling and looking for the next adventure. If that meant getting lost in the wilderness and being eye to eye with a mountain lion, even better! He worked all across the country and got to visit 43 states. Chris loved being an uncle and buying intentionally obnoxious gifts. He was an avid Harry Potter fan, enjoyed his time with his friends making up drinking games and watching his favorite shows.