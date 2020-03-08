Christopher W. Merritt

IN LOVING MEMORY OF CHRISTOPHER W. MERRITT ON HIS 12TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN 8/4/1972 - 3/8/2008

"A short time to be here and such a long time to be gone." Missing you every day, Mo, Brooke, Kristen, Mom and Pop.

