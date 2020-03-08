Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

IN LOVING MEMORY OF CHRISTOPHER W. MERRITT ON HIS 12TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN 8/4/1972 - 3/8/2008

"A short time to be here and such a long time to be gone." Missing you every day, Mo, Brooke, Kristen, Mom and Pop.