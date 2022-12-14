MUNSTER, IN -

Chrystal Van Den Handel, of Munster passed away November 18. She is survived by her son: Joseph (Rose) Van Den Handel; daughter: Susan (Garry) Kronenberger; 3 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren. She is preceded by parents: Christian and Margaret Vos; husband: Joseph R.; sisters: Joyce Gernand, Arvis Vos.

Chrystal was a former employee of Garofalo's for 20 years, and worked at Jewel grocery store for 13 years. She was a member of St Andrews church and their Bible study group. A loyal Cubs fan. Chrystal enjoyed baking and cooking for her family, friends, and church. She will be greatly missed.

A church service will be held on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at St. Andrews Church 845 W. Strieff Lane Glenwood, IL at 11:00 A.M.

In lieu of flowers family would like you to consider donating to Hospice of the Calumet Area 600 Superior Ave. Munster, IN. www.burnskish.com