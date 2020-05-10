Cinda L. Kantor (nee Myres)

HAMMOND, IN - Cinda L. Kantor, age 72, of Hammond, entered into the presence of the Lord on Friday, May 1, 2020 while surrounded by her loving family.
She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years: John G. Kantor; daughter, Lori (Bryce) Needham; two sons: Michael (Lori) Kantor and John (Jackie) Kantor; son-in-law, Craig Schramm; Sister, Cecilia King; sister-in-law, Carol (Jack) Sirbek; grandchildren: Ashley (Bill) O'Connor, Johnny (Ashley) Kantor, Lindsay (Tyler) Ferree, Tyler Schramm, Cody Kantor, Mikey Kantor and Jacob Kantor; great-grandchildren: Canaan and Avery Kantor, Brooklyn O'Connor; nephew Larry Pucalik; great-nephew Dylan Ward and long-time friends: Diane Peterson and Sandee Barr.
Preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Deloris Myres and daughter, Kimberly Schramm.
A memorial to celebrate the life of Cinda Kantor will be held at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Avenue, Hammond, IN 46323 at a later date once COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted.
Cinda was a lifetime resident of Hammond. She loved to shop with her girls, watch soap operas, and she enjoyed spending time with her grandkids. Cinda was Co-owner and operator of Sportman's Tap in Hessville, for 31 years, along with her husband John and her parents.
A special thanks to Cecilia King, Jenny Ward, and the Hospice of the Calumet Area for their outstanding care of her in her last days.
For more information you may call BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME at (219)-844-1600, or www.bockenfunerals.com.
