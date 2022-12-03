CROWN POINT, IN - Cinda Mae Bencie, age 68 of Crown Point, formerly of Portage, passed away November 30, 2022. She was a former member of the Crown Point and Valparaiso Corvette Clubs. Cinda attended Portage High School.

She was preceded in death by her siblings: Janet Harbison, Jerry Harbison, Joe Harbison, Karen Sue Hott. Cinda is survived by her loving husband of 24 years Scott Bencie; children: Toby (Kimberley) Guill, Tracy (Jeff) Haynes; grandchildren: Zachary, Sarah, and Brett; sister: Linda Kaechle; sisters-in-law: Rosemary Lopez, and Teresa Harbison.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 4, 2022 from 1:00 - 5:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point. The funeral will be held on Monday, December 5, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Burns Crown Point. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, IN. www.burnsfuneral.com