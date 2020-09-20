MERRILLVILLE, IN - Cindy Lush, 65, of Merrillville, passed away on September 14th, 2020. She is finally reunited with her twin sister Linda, who preceded her in death. Per her wishes, she will be cremated and placed with Linda at Memory Lane in Schererville, IN.
In the near future, there will be a private service reserved for immediate family and close friends.
Arrangements entrusted to CROWN CREMATION.
