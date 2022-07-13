Jan. 5, 1961 - July 11, 2022
VALPARAISO - Cindy Lynne Markley, 61 of Valparaiso, passed away Monday, July 11, 2022. She was born January 5, 1961, in Gary, IN to Donald and Ruth (Cutsinger) Luchene. Cindy graduated from North Newton High School in Morocco, IN. She made her career as a Medical Records Clerk with Porter Memorial Hospital in Valparaiso. Cindy was a member of the Portage Christian Church, and she enjoyed listening to praise music, playing bunco, and doting on her beloved cats and dog. Cindy will be remembered for her strong-willed personality and her loving heart. She will be dearly missed.
On October 17, 1981 in Valparaiso, Cindy married Michael Miller Markley, who preceded her in death in 2010. She is survived by their son, Michael L. (Samantha Shepard) Markley of Valparaiso; her sister, Donna Fasel of Valparaiso; and grandchildren: Gene McDaniel and Sophia Reeder. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Moeller Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.