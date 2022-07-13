VALPARAISO - Cindy Lynne Markley, 61 of Valparaiso, passed away Monday, July 11, 2022. She was born January 5, 1961, in Gary, IN to Donald and Ruth (Cutsinger) Luchene. Cindy graduated from North Newton High School in Morocco, IN. She made her career as a Medical Records Clerk with Porter Memorial Hospital in Valparaiso. Cindy was a member of the Portage Christian Church, and she enjoyed listening to praise music, playing bunco, and doting on her beloved cats and dog. Cindy will be remembered for her strong-willed personality and her loving heart. She will be dearly missed.