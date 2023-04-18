June 16, 1953 - April 14, 2023

HAMMOND, IN - Ciro Ramos, age 69, of Hammond, Indiana passed away peacefully on Friday, April 14, 2023.

Ciro is the loving father to Riannon (Michael) McCord, Renee (Ray) Bowlby, Ciro (Vanessa) Ramos II, Rico (Katelynn) Ramos, Raquel (Thomas) Daugherty; proud grandfather of Grace, Michael, Clover, Zoe, Melody, Revival, Legend, Nathaniel, Josiah, Gabriel, Thomas Jr., Ryland, Emberlyn, McKenna and Spencer; brother of 16 siblings; uncle to many.

Ciro honorably served in the United States Marine Corps. He retired after 35 years of faithful service as a machinist with BP Oil.

Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, April 20, 2023, at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday, April 21, 2023, at Chapel Lawn Funeral Home. He will be laid to rest in Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens.