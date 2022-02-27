Sept. 12, 1934 - Feb. 17, 2022

SAN DIEGO, CA - Clair L. Sargent (Sarge), formerly of Schererville, passed away on February 17, 2022 at 87 years old. Clair was born in Hammond, Indiana on September 12, 1934.

Clair was preceded in death by the love of his life, Mary; his parents: Leo and Jean Sargent; and his sister, Suzanne Kilinski and brother-in-law, Jim Kilinski.

He is survived his children: Michael Sargent (Rosie) and Michelle Tappen (Marc). He was the proud grandfather of Ryan Tappen (Kaylyn) and Mike and Charlie Sargent. Clair was a great-grandfather to Rylie and Rory Tappen who brought him such joy! Clair is also survived by one sister, Sara Hendricks (Stan) and three nephews: Jim (Kristin) Kilinski and Jeff (Susan) Kilinski of St. John, Indiana and Stan Hendricks (Nicole) of Powell, Ohio; and one niece, Beth Collins (Ryan) of St. Charles, Illinois; and many friends and relatives.

Clair attended Dyer Central High School before leaving the region to become a Marine. He was stationed in San Diego where he met his wife, Mary, and made his home. He returned to the region and worked at Schererville Lumber as a foreman for many years before going back to San Diego. While living in Schererville, he was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church and the Jaycees.

Funeral services are pending and will be in San Diego, California.