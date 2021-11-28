Claire Lou Detray

Aug. 5, 1929 - Not 22, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN - Claire Lou Datray, better known as Granny to everyone of Valparaiso, IN passed away on the 22 of November 2021 at the age of 92.

Born on August 5, 1929, in San Saba County, TX to Cody Mack Hibler and Lottie Lee Smithwick. After the passing of her father early in Granny's life her mother remarried Robert Carl Moore, Granny worked for years at Montgomery Wards, she was also an integral member of several family businesses' including, Hitching Post, Granny's House Cleaning, Classic Cafe, Service Doctor, Shawnee Western Wear, Shedricks Western Wear, Pecan Village Mobile Home & RV Park, Subway Deli, and Big D Ranch.

She married Arthur Clarence Datray, Jr, the first of two times on August 24, 1946. The couple raised three children two sons, Ronnie and Wayne, and a daughter, Darlene. Granny was especially proud of her grandchildren - Angie, Marc, Tawna, Brandi, and Ronnie!