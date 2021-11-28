Claire Lou Detray

Aug. 5, 1929 - Not 22, 2021
VALPARAISO, IN - Claire Lou Datray, better known as Granny to everyone of Valparaiso, IN passed away on the 22 of November 2021 at the age of 92.
Born on August 5, 1929, in San Saba County, TX to Cody Mack Hibler and Lottie Lee Smithwick. After the passing of her father early in Granny's life her mother remarried Robert Carl Moore, Granny worked for years at Montgomery Wards, she was also an integral member of several family businesses' including, Hitching Post, Granny's House Cleaning, Classic Cafe, Service Doctor, Shawnee Western Wear, Shedricks Western Wear, Pecan Village Mobile Home & RV Park, Subway Deli, and Big D Ranch.
She married Arthur Clarence Datray, Jr, the first of two times on August 24, 1946. The couple raised three children two sons, Ronnie and Wayne, and a daughter, Darlene. Granny was especially proud of her grandchildren - Angie, Marc, Tawna, Brandi, and Ronnie!
Granny was preceded in death by her mother, both fathers, her ex-husband, her sister Jerry, her two brothers Howard and J.W., her two sons, her grandson Ronnie, her two great-grandchildren Tevin and Lemiah. These losses hurt Granny's heart profusely. She is survived by her two sisters: Patsy and Bobby, her daughter; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren: Darcy, Taryn, Dayden, Ashlyn, Eva, and Steven. She also has seven great-great-grandchildren: Rainie, Meka, Isabella, Creed, Darius, Steven, Kira, and one on the way.
When Granny was asked her secret to being so youthful, she would reply "Cigarettes and Margarita's"! But Granny enjoyed being a daredevil. She loved to ride Harleys, gamble, and aerobatics. Granny is most known for her kind heart and nurturing of family, friends, animals, and plants.
There will be a visitation on December 11, 2021, from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service at 2:30 p.m., at BROOKSIDE FUNERAL HOME & Memorial Park Cemetery, 4699 - BROOKSIDE FUNERAL HOME, 13747 Eastex Freeway, Houston, TX. Interment to follow at Brookside Memorial Park Cemetery. A Celebration of Granny's Life will also be held in IN on January 8, 2021. BURNS FUNERAL HOME (Hobart) entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com.