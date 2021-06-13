April 2, 1947 - June 10, 2021

PORTAGE, IN - Clara "Ann" (Morrow) Walker, age 74 of Portage, IN passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021. She was born on April 2, 1947 in Pensacola, FL to James and Neoma (Shelby) Morrow.

Ann is survived by two daughters: Deborah (William) Ehret of Indianapolis, Kimberly (Kevin) Reed of Chesterton; two sisters: Judy (Robert) Godwin, Faye Roberts; five grandsons: Derek (Jessica) Mann, Jacob (Nichelle) Campbell, Sean Mann, Bryce (Lucie) Campbell, Zackary (Keri) Mann; and great granddaughter on the way in July, Harmony Hope Mann. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Thomas Wilbur Walker; father, James Columbus Morrow; mother, Neoma Annette Nix; and brother, James Morrow Jr.

Ann was a past-employee of The Portage Building Department. She enjoyed needlepoint and watching game shows.

Funeral Ceremony will be held on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME - Portage Chapel, 6941 Central Avenue, Portage, IN 46368. Burial will follow at McCool Cemetery, Portage, IN. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Ann's honor may be made to the Portage Recovery Association at www.portagerecovery.com.

To leave online condolences to the family please visit www.ee-fh.com.