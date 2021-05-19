Clara Coppinger

April 20, 1930 — May 18, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN — Clara Coppinger, 91, of Crown Point, passed away on May 18, 2021. She was born on April 20, 1930, to the late John and Timothea Gertz. Her mother passed away when Clara was 7 years old and her father later married the late Gesine Gertz.

Clara was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church where she volunteered for the St. Vincent DePaul Society. She worked at Tech Credit Union for 28 years and retired as vice president of operations in 1996. Clara was an associate for several years with the Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ of Donaldson, IN.

Clara is survived by her sons, Lou Coppinger and Don (Deb) Coppinger; daughter Diane Plesha; seven grandchildren: Alex Coppinger, Brian (Sarah) Coppinger, Nicole Plesha, Holly (Andy) Fraley, Don Coppinger Jr., and Katlyn and Josh Rebhan; five great-grandchildren: Lauren, Jacob, Lucas and Thomas Coppinger and Fiona Fraley. She is also survived by sister-in-law, Joyce Gertz; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins. Clara was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Coppinger; brothers, Don Gertz and Jack (Angel) Gertz; son-in-law, Michael Plesha; and two grandchildren, Naomi and Mikey Plesha.