CEDAR LAKE, IN - Clara Cunningham (nee Davis), age 97, of Cedar Lake, passed away on Wednesday, December 5, 2018. She was a resident of Hammond, IN for 53 years before moving to Naples, FL. Her last 7 years, she resided with her daughter, Marijo and son-in-law, Darrell. Clara had a special place in her heart for children of special needs and worked with them in both Highland, IN and Naples, FL. She was a member of East Naples Methodist Church where she was an active participant of the 'Crafty Ladies'.
Clara is survived by her loving son, Ronald (Ruth) Cunningham; devoted daughters: Marijo (Darrell) Goins and Jackie (Brian) Lewis. Clara had six grandchildren: Todd (Holly) Cunningham, Carrie (Jim) Adams, Shelley (Dan) Zahorsky, Dr. Nicole (Paul) Smail, Jason Lewis and Dan Lewis. She was also blessed with ten great-grandchildren: Lauryn, Rachyl, Delaney and Madelyn Adams, Daniel and Tyler Zahorsky, Reed and Roxy Cunningham, Gavin and Sophia Smail. All whom received a $2.00 bill in a card for every Valentines, Easter and Halloween while she was living. She had several nieces and nephews: Patti Garrett and Vicky Skorich, Jay Garrett and Rochelle DuBois.
Clara was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Jack Alexander Cunningham; two sisters: Julie Garrett and Dorothy Gruszka; and three brothers: Johnny Davis, Steve Davis and Bill Davis.
A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, December 17, 2018 at Woodmar United Methodist Church, 7320 Northcote Ave, Hammond, IN 46324 at 11:00 AM. Inurnment will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond, IN.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Woodmar United Methodist Church or Southern Care Hospice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTER - CROWN POINT, IN.
