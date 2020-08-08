× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HEBRON, IN - Clara Dorothea Heinrich, 92 of Hebron, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020. She was born March 26, 1928 in Kouts to Reinold and Frieda (Weise) Koepke. Clara was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Kouts. She worked for many years in the grocery store in Kouts and then worked for over 25 years at the Boone Grove Post Office.

On May 25, 1946 in Kouts, Clara married Edwin Heinrich who preceded her in death in 1998. She is survived by her children; Jean (Jim Gatlin) Bykerk and Ralph (Sharon) Heinrich; grandsons, Richard Ralph and Bradley Alan Heinrich; and great grandson, Xander. Clara was also preceded in death by her parents and grandson, Michael Heinrich.

Visitation will be Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM at Kosanke Funeral Home 105 E. Indiana Ave., Kouts with a Funeral Service beginning at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Kouts. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Kouts.