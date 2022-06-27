Clara E. Kurzeja (nee Thackerson)

CHESTERTON, IN - Clara E. Kurzeja (neée Thackerson), age 78, of Chesterton, IN passed away peacefully on June 22nd, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Luther; and daughter, Rhonda. She is survived by her husband, John; brother, Dale (Jeanne) Thackerson; daughters: Robin (Bill) Rasco and Dana (Ray) Blazek; six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Clara was a strong, dedicated woman who put her heart and soul into loving her husband of 40 years and raising her children and grandchildren. Her unforgettable kindness shaped the lives of everyone that she met. Truly, Clara was a role model. She achieved her true calling in life by serving God and her family. Tirelessly she gave herself to those she loved. Her legacy will live on through the precious gift of memories.

Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, June 29th, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, Portage Chapel, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN. Burial to take place at Heritage Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 29th, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m..

In lieu of flowers we are asking that donations be sent to the American Diabetes Association in Clara's memory. Online condolences to the family may be made at ee-fh.com