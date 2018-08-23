HAMMOND, IN - Clara E. Watkins, age 78 of Hammond, passed away Saturday, August 18, 2018 at Hartsfield Village Nursing facility in Munster.
Survivors are two sisters, Maggie Fultz and Barbara Stokes; three brothers, Lonzie Bracey, Charles Bracey and Keith (Iris) Bracey and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.
Funeral Services will be held Friday, August 24, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 1047 Kenwood St., Hammond. Rev. William Collins, officiating. Interment Concordia Cemetery, Hammond. Visitation will be held Friday, August 24, 2018 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church from 10:00-11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service.
Mrs. Watkins was a former employee of St. Margaret Hospital and retired from Cargill.
HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Watkins family during their time of loss.