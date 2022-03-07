Feb. 11, 1931 - March 2, 2022

LAKE STATION, IN - Clara L. Lerch (nee Swire), age 91, formerly of Lake Station, IN passed away Wednesday, March 2, 2022. She was born on February 11, 1931 in Sandy Hook, MD to the late George and Aseneath (nee Kocher) Swire. After completing the 11th grade, she married the love of her life, Donald Lerch on April 8, 1948. Clara will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

She is survived by her sons: Alan Lerch, William (Linda) Lerch of Lake Station, IN, James (Patricia) Lerch of Troy, MO; seven grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and sister: Ellen (Donald) Nevel of PA.

She was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband of 67 years, Donald Lerch; brothers: Corey, Amos, Bruce, Ralph, Thomas, Rush, and John Swire; and daughter in law, Vickie Lerch.

A funeral service will take place Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Jerry Martin officiating at Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel, 5341 Central Ave. Portage, IN 46368. She will be laid to rest at Graceland Cemetery in Valparaiso. Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 9, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL. For more information, please call (219) 762-3013. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.