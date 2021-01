East Chicago, IN - Clara L. Olds, age 78, of East Chicago passed away on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at home surrounded by her loving family.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 11:00 a.m. at Zion Baptist Church, 3939 Drummond St., East Chicago with visitation from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Olds family during their time of loss.