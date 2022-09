June 6, 1934 - Aug. 21, 2022

VALPARAISO, IN - Clara Lois Hambrock of Valparaiso, IN entered her heavenly home on Sunday, August 21, 2022.

Lois was born on June 6,1934 in Terre Haute, IN to Oscar F. Hambrock and Erna E. Hambrock.

She was the little sister to Kenneth, Howard, Milton, Norman, Lester, Ernalou Hall, Evaline, Richard, and Ronald, all preceding her in death.

Her remains will be interred at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at Roselawn Memorial Park in Terre Haute, IN.

