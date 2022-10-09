Jan. 7, 1929 - October 6, 2022

HOBART, IN - Clara Mae Kearby (nee Tackett), age 93, of Hobart, IN, passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022.

Clara Mae was born on January 7, 1929 in Prestonburg, KY to the late Clarence and Annie (nee Brown) Tackett. She spent her life caring for her home and was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was very devoted to God and her family. In her quiet moments, Clara Mae enjoyed sewing quilts and pillows and gardening.

Clara Mae is survived by her children: Bobby Joe (Elaine) Kearby, Paul Wayne (Angela) Kearby, Richard Lane (Shawn) Kearby, and Dorothy J. (Dave) Moore; 14 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; siblings: Parsie Tackett and Malty (late Bill) Arms; and many nieces and nephews.

Clara Mae is preceded in death by her husband: Robert Lee Kearby; parents: Clarence and Annie; and siblings: James, Henry, Molly, Sam, and Edward Tackett and Evelynn Marie Morgan.

Family and friends may gather at REES FUNERAL HOMES, Olson Chapel (5341 Central Ave., Portage) on Monday, October 10, 2022 from 2:00-8:00 P.M. A funeral service will take place on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, from Rees Olson Chapel at 1:00 P.M. with Pastor Robert Sluder officiating. At rest, Calvary Cemetery.