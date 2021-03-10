 Skip to main content
Clara Z. Powers (Sutherland)

Clara Z. Powers (Sutherland)

Clara Z. Powers (Sutherland)

CROWN POINT, IN - Clara Z. Powers (Sutherland), 87, of Crown Point, passed away March 6, 2021.

She is survived by her husband, Edward "Hop" Powers; her three children, Jerry (Marcia) Powers, Jeff (Lori) Powers and Lori (Tim) Horsley. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Jason, Joshua, Jeremy, Jeffrey, Brady Powers, and Zachery, Jacob and Brianna Horsley; and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, D.O. and Georgia Sutherland, one brother and six sisters.

Clara loved going to bingo, bowling and watching the Chicago Bulls. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. BURNS FUNERAL HOME, Crown Point, entrusted with arrangements.

www.burnsfuneral.com

