MILLER BEACH, IN - Clare 'Charlie' B. Brown, age 75, a lifelong resident of Miller Beach, passed away Saturday, November 17, 2018 at the Rittenhouse Village in Portage. He was born in Ohio on October 23, 1943. Charlie proudly served his country in The United States Army as a medic in Vietnam. He worked as an Operating Engineer for Local 150. He enjoyed gardening, going to concerts, traveling to Costa Rica every year, and spending time with his granddaughter and his friends.
Charlie is survived by his daughter, Taylor Cook (Ellie Kling); son, Charles Brown; grandchildren: Scarlet Santos; Katarina Brown; sisters: Rebecca Guy, Jade (Bill) McLaughlin; friends: Lennie Carden, Michaline Watts, Rade Petrovic, Charlie Vandenburg, Killer Vrankin, Tim Krill, Jacqueline Ferree; and many other close friends. He was preceded in death by his daughters, Laura Brown, Deanna Brown-Slease; and his parents.
Friends may gather with the family Monday, November 26, 2018 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, Olson Chapel, 5341 Central Ave. Portage, IN 46368. Charlie's family will invite guests to join them for a celebration of life following visitation. 219-762-3013. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.